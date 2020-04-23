Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, 111,105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,816,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.
The stock has a market cap of $802.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
