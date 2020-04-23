Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, 111,105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,816,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

The stock has a market cap of $802.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

