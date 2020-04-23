Encompass Health’s (EHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

