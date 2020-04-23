Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 879,556 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,662,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 524,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.