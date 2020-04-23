Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,171,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

