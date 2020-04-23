Elodie Brian Buys 2,500 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Elodie Brian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($39,627.73).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,095.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,855.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $527.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0006316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

GOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,348.33 ($30.89).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.