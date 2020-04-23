Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

ELEEF opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

