Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,722,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

