easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. ValuEngine lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.81.

EJTTF opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.73.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

