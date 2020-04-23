Duke Energy Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

