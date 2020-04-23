Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.71 ($69.44).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €74.20 ($86.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $570.76 million and a P/E ratio of 52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.07. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.