Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.71 ($69.44).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €74.20 ($86.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $570.76 million and a P/E ratio of 52.85. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €108.50 ($126.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

