Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $118,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 292,750 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $86.32 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.