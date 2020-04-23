Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 3,185,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of DCI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

