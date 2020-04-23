Domino’s Pizza Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the typical volume of 1,184 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

