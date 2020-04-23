Domino’s Pizza Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the typical volume of 1,184 call options.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.53.
In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.84.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
