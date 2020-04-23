Domino’s Pizza Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 806% compared to the typical volume of 1,184 call options.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.