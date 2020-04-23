Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DLB opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

