Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.46) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.