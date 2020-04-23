Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 10,415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

