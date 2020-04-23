Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $73,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,268,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $21,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE:DKS opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.