Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

