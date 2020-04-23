Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Diageo to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Diageo stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

