Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY opened at $20.68 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.