Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.34 ($42.26).

DWNI opened at €35.28 ($41.02) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.49. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

