Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €144.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.18 ($167.65).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €136.40 ($158.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.