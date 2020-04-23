Deutsche Bank Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.18 ($47.88).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €27.43 ($31.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

