Deutsche Bank Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €111.70 ($129.88).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €131.60 ($153.02) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.