Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 997 ($13.11).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON:STJ opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.99) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 801.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.