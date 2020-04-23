Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

