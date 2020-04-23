Deutsche Bank Raises Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 7,750

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,750 ($101.95) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,084 ($106.34).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,844 ($116.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,449.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,298.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. This is an increase from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.11%.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.