Deutsche Bank Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $150.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Workday from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.47.

WDAY opened at $145.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.53. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

