Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

