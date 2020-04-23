Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

