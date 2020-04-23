David Peterschmidt Sells 29,594 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,623.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Peterschmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47.

On Tuesday, April 7th, David Peterschmidt sold 300 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, David Peterschmidt sold 1,200 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 612,181 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

