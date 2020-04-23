David A. Pierce Sells 14,793 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 299,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $3,380,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,058,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

