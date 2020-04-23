Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.42 on Monday. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

