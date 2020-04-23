Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

