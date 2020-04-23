Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 6,786,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

DHR opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

