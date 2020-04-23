Dale Orest Shwed Buys 100,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,439,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,270.76.
Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Crew Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.
