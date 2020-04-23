Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

