Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.
DDAIF opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
