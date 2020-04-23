D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

NYSE:DHI opened at $38.89 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

