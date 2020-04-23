CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.73. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

