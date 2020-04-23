Critical Review: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Xunlei (NYSE:XNET)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 13.49% 11.38% 8.31% Xunlei -29.43% -16.59% -12.02%

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $312.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 11.64 $146.53 million $4.16 76.50 Xunlei $180.66 million 1.29 -$53.17 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Xunlei on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

