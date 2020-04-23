Critical Contrast: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 4.28 $59.23 million $3.33 43.14 Waitr $191.68 million 0.42 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -0.90

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 10.36% 10.32% 7.49% Waitr -151.98% -60.38% -28.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -8.77, suggesting that its stock price is 977% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stamps.com and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 Waitr 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stamps.com presently has a consensus target price of $104.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.36%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 316.92%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Waitr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

