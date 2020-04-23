Critical Comparison: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Cabot Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:CCMP)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Cabot Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.26 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -3.58 Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 3.09 $39.22 million $6.72 16.32

Cabot Microelectronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -7.19% -9.79% -4.77% Cabot Microelectronics 5.85% 19.66% 8.66%

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AU Optronics pays out -16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Microelectronics has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cabot Microelectronics 2 2 3 0 2.14

Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

