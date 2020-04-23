Critical Analysis: Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) versus Elite Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELTP)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edesa Biotech and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Edesa Biotech has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech -784.77% -80.11% -69.84% Elite Pharmaceuticals -40.58% N/A -24.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech $210,000.00 89.86 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals $7.57 million 9.66 -$9.28 million N/A N/A

Edesa Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid name. The company also provides Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril name; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia name; Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases; Hydroxyzine HCl 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg tablets for antihistamine treatment under Atarax and Vistaril brand names; Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone name; and Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand, as well as SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; manufacturing and supply agreement with The PharmaNetwork LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

