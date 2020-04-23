Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

