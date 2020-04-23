Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA opened at €11.31 ($13.15) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.09. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.