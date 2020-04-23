Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €12.57 ($14.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.39 and a 200 day moving average of €14.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.