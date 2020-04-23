Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CRD.A opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 1.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRD.A shares. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.