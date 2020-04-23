Cowen Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

